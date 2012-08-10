New Market Report: French Travel Intermediaries Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile

Recently published research from Timetric, "French Travel Intermediaries Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- During the review period, the travel intermediaries market in France increased in 2011 when compared to 2007, at a CAGR of XX%. The distribution of travel products in France is mainly structured around travel agents, tour operators and online travel agencies. Most large international companies operating are exclusively wholesalers. However, there is little distinction between local wholesalers and retailers, as some wholesalers sell directly to end users, while some retailers sell their products to a number of retail customers on a wholesale basis. Travel products are distributed through the open market, with most of the major intermediaries having their own private networks and business-to-business booking engines.
Scope
This report provides an extensive analysis of the travel intermediaries market in France:
- It details historical values for the travel intermediaries industry in France for 2007-2011, along with forecast figures for 2012-2016
- It provides comprehensive analysis of the travel intermediaries market, as well as individual category values for both the 2007-2011 review period and the 2012-2016 forecast period
- The report profiles the top travel intermediaries companies in France
- Take strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the travel intermediaries industry in France
- Understand the demand and supply-side dynamics within the travel intermediaries market in France, along with market structure and competitive landscape
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Alliance Travel Agency, 123 Voyages, Clio Voyages, Ailleurs.com
