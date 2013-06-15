Recently published research from Strategic Defence Intelligence, "Future of the German Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the German defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Future of the German Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the German defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Germany is one of the top 10 defense markets across the world, with a defense budget allocation of US$43.5 billion in 2013. Primarily driven by military modernization programs such as the Hercules project and involvement in peacekeeping operations, the country's defense expenditure is expected to register a CAGR of -0.42% during the period 2014-18; this decrease in spending is expected to be primarily due to the European debt crisis, which will force Germany to cut its defense budget over the forecast period. The country's well established defense industry not only satisfies its defense requirements but also makes the country the third largest defense exporter in the world.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Investments in infrastructure and IT, the A400M development program, and peacekeeping operations, are projected to drive defense spending over the forecast period. The Bundeswehr, Germany's unified armed forces, is currently implementing a US$9.3 billion infrastructure and information technology program; known as the Hercules project, the program is expected to continue to 2017 and will establish decentralized systems at more than 1,500 locations in Germany, including 140,000 work stations, 7,000 mainframe computers, 300,000 telephones, and 15,000 cell phones. Under this project, The Bundeswehr will modernize its information technology infrastructure managing local and international data networks and voice networks.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Future of the German Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Heckler andKoch GmbH, MAN Truck and Bus AG, Eurocopter group, ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik, Diehl Stiftung, ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, Thales Deutschland, European Aeronautic Defense and Space Company (EADS), Airbus Military
