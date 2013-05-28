Fast Market Research recommends "Future of the Netherlands' Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018" from Strategic Defence Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Netherlands' defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
Future of the Netherlands' Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the German defense industry.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The Netherlands is one of the top 20 defense markets across the world, with a defense budget allocation of US$10.1 billion in 2013. Primarily driven by military modernization programs, and coast guard and internal security the country's defense expenditure is expected to register a CAGR of -0.31% during the period 2014-18. This decrease in spending is expected to be primarily due to the European debt crisis, which will force the Netherlands to cut its defense budget over the forecast period. The country's defense imports and exports recovered in 2012 and are expected to grow over the forecast period, as the country is expected focus on acquiring equipment for maritime security, C2/C4ISR, and homeland security infrastructure.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Defense expenditure in the Netherlands is primarily driven by military modernization, joint operations with the police force for the internal security of the country. Military Modernization: Participation of the country's armed forces in peacekeeping initiatives affected the functionality of its defense equipment, especially the condition of the equipment deployed in Afghanistan, such as F-16s, armored vehicles, and helicopters. This has necessitated the need for upgrade or replacement. The MOD has already outlined plans to upgrade its helicopter and armored vehicles fleets, and F-16 fighter aircraft. The maritime forces are also being equipped with minesweeping capabilities, while frigates are being upgraded with radar systems.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Future of the Netherlands' Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Fokker Technologies, Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding, TNO Defense, Thales Nederland, Fokker Aero structures, Imtech Marine and Offshore, Lockheed Martin, European Aeronautic Defense and Space Company (EADS)
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Future of the French Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Norwegian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Indian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Chinese Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Japanese Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Saudi Arabian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the German Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Russian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Malaysian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Israeli Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017