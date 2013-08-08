New Market Report: Games Hardware in Italy - a Snapshot (2013)

New Software research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Games Hardware in Italy by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers home console and handheld console games hardware. Peripherals, such as controllers and other gaming hardware accessories are excluded. Market size is based on all retail sales including direct to consumer. Market size for Games Hardware in Italy is given in unit with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Italy. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Browse all Software research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Games Hardware in Mexico - a Snapshot (2013)
- Games Hardware in Brazil - a Snapshot (2013)
- Games Software in Russia - a Snapshot (2013)
- Games Software in Mexico - a Snapshot (2013)
- Games Software in France - a Snapshot (2013)
- Games Software in Brazil - a Snapshot (2013)
- Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classroom Market [Hardware (IWB, Projectors, Displays, Printers); Systems (LMS, LCMS, LCDS, SRS, DMS); Technologies (Gaming, Analytics, ERP, Dashboards)]: Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Indoor Location Market [Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN); Indoor Mapping; Indoor LBS; Indoor Analytics; By Positioning Systems (Network-based, Independent, Hybrid)]: Global Advancements, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- 3D Imaging Market [3D Modeling; 3D Scanning; 3D rendering; Layout and Animation; Image Reconstruction]: Global Advancements, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Games Hardware in Russia - a Snapshot (2012)