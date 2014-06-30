Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- The high proportion of the Turkish population who live in the handful of very large cities in the country limits demand for gardening in the country as city living means that there is little room for gardens. Traditionally, gardening has been regarded as a highly valued pastime for retired senior citizens residing outside urban areas. Nevertheless, many of the residents of Turkey?s apartment blocks love keeping indoor plants in their apartments and it is common for them to decorate their balconies with plants, especially during the warmer months of spring and summer. During the last decade, rapid suburbanisation has seen many urban residents moved to suburban residential developments where are able to enjoy living in detached houses with gardens. While trimming hedges and bushes, mowing the lawn and watering the grass have historically been seen as chores in Turkey, a growing number of households are investing the time and money in hobby gardening. Turkish consumers are increasingly enjoying taking care of their gardens, with especially popular activities planting seeds and bulbs and pruning plants, with the result that more consumers are purchasing gardening products for themselves.



Vilmorin Anadolu Tohumculuk maintained the largest value share in gardening in Turkey in 2013 with a 16% value share. The company benefits from its very wide product portfolio which spans several garden care and plant production categories. The company achieved a 17% increase in its value sales during 2013 as it expanded its product range in these two major gardening categories.



Gardening in Turkey is expected to decline in value by 2% in constant 2013 terms over the course of the entire forecast period, falling to TL613 billion by 2018. Declines are expected in the category despite the strong growth expected in sales of new homes during the forecast period, especially detached houses with gardens. Nevertheless, declining consumer optimism is set to have a noticeable detrimental effect on spending on hobbies such as gardening. Nevertheless, the 2% value decline expected in constant 2013 terms over the forecast period is set to be an improvement on the 11% value decline recorded in constant 2013 terms in the category over the review period. This is set to be driven by post-recession optimism following the end of the economic recession, which is likely to have a positive influence on sales of new homes over the forecast period. Moreover, as consumer optimism sets in, more consumers are likely to pursue hobbies and interests which require the investment of time and money. By the start of 2014, however, consumer optimism had fallen to similar levels as what was recorded during the economic recession, which was due to a domestic economic downturn which became apparent in Turkey during December 2013. Turkish consumers are now likely to spend their money more carefully, avoiding any major long-term investments such as purchasing a home. Moreover, they are likely to be much more careful in terms of the amounts they are prepared to spend on their hobbies, more carefully selecting the gardening products which they purchase.



