Fast Market Research recommends "Gas Turbines in BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) - Market Size, Average Pricing, Equipment Market Share and Competitive Landscape Analysis to 2020" from GlobalData, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2012 -- GlobalData's "Gas Turbines in BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) - Market Size, Average Pricing, Equipment Market Share and Competitive Landscape Analysis to 2020" gives detailed information on the gas turbine market, focusing on Brazil, Russia, India and China.
Drivers, restraints and revenue forecast, purchase criteria, market share analysis and volume sales are covered for the BRIC market. The report covers all four BRIC countries for gas turbine market. Revenue forecast, average pricing, market share analysis and volume sales analysis and regulations are covered at the country level. The report also covers the thermal capacity and generation trend analysis for BRIC countries.
Scope
- Data on the revenue generated from gas turbine sales for the BRIC countries.
- Data on the pricing and volume analysis for gas turbines, for all BRIC countries like India, China, Russia and Brazil.
- Detailed market share analysis of top market participants such as General Electric, Siemens, Shanghai Electric Group Company Ltd, Harbin Turbine Co. Ltd., Hyundai Engineering, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Alstom SA.
- Power regulations for BRIC countries.
- Data sourced from proprietary databases and primary interviews with key participants across the value chain.
Reasons to get this Report
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for the gas turbine market.
- Develop strategies based on the latest pricing trends, market shares and revenue growth.
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage in the gas turbine market's growth potential.
- Identify key partners and business development avenues.
- Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy and prospects.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: General Electric Company (GE), Siemens AG (Siemens), Harbin Electric Company Limited (Harbin), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Shanghai Electric Group Company Ltd (Shanghai Electric)
