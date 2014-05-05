New Wireless research report from Pyramid Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- 'Germany: Market Consolidation Will Create New Investment Opportunities,' a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of Germany's mobile and fixed telecommunications and pay-TV markets based on comprehensive proprietary data and insights from our research in the Germany market. Published annually, this presentation-quality, executive-level report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony and broadband, mobile and pay-TV sectors, in addition to a review of key regulatory trends.
Key Findings
- The acquisition of Kabel Deutschland by Vodafone having closed in October 2013, we expect the German communications market to continue on its path of consolidation.
- It is expected that by mid-2014, O2 will acquire the third largest mobile operator, E-Plus (owned by KPN), creating a new market leader on the mobile front.
- Over the next five years, Pyramid Research expects Germany to have the second fastest growth rate among the six largest Western European telecommunications markets.
- We expect mobile data and the pay-TV segment, which to date is comparatively less developed than in other major European markets, to drive growth in the forecast period and to contribute to stable market demand overall.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Synopsis
"Germany: Market Consolidation Will Create New Investment Opportunities" provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Germany today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2018. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into Germany's telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases.
It provides in-depth analysis of the following:
- Germany in a regional context; a comparative review of market size and trends with other countries in the region.
- Economic, demographic and political context in Germany.
- The regulatory environment and trends; a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.
- A demand profile; analysis as well as forecasts and historical figures of service revenue from fixed telephony (including VoIP), broadband, mobile voice and data, and pay-TV markets.
- Service evolution; a look at the change in the breakdown of overall revenue by fixed/pay-TV and mobile sectors and by voice, data and video in the current year as well as the end of the forecast period.
- The competitive landscape; an examination of key trends in competition and service providers' performance, revenue market shares and expected moves over the next 18-24 months.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile), Kabel Deutschland, Unity Media, United Internet, E-Plus, Telefonica Deutschland (O2), Vodafone, Net Cologne, Sky Deutschland.
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