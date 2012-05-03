Fast Market Research recommends "Germany Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2017 - Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices and Others" from GlobalData, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Germany Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2017 - Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices and Others" provides key market data on the Germany Wound Care Management market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within nine market categories - Advanced Wound Management, Automated Suturing Devices, Compression Therapy, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT), Ostomy Drainage Bags, Pressure Relief Devices, Tissue Engineering, Traditional Wound Management and Wound Closure Devices. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Wound Care Management market categories - Advanced Wound Management, Automated Suturing Devices, Compression Therapy, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT), Ostomy Drainage Bags, Pressure Relief Devices, Tissue Engineering, Traditional Wound Management and Wound Closure Devices.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within nine market categories. Data from 2003 to 2010, forecast forward for 7 years to 2017.
- 2010 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the nine market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Germany Wound Care Managementmarket.
- Key players covered include Coloplast A/S, HARTMANN GROUP, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Smith & Nephew Plc, ConvaTec, Covidien plc and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Germany Wound Care Management competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Coloplast A/S, HARTMANN GROUP, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Smith & Nephew Plc, ConvaTec, Covidien plc, Hollister Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ArjoHuntleigh, Ethicon, Inc., Kinetic Concepts, Inc., Nycomed International Management GmbH, Johnson & Johnson, Laboratoires Urgo, Baxter International Inc., BSN medical GmbH, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., 3M Health Care, Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, Julius Zorn, Inc., Systagenix Wound Management, SIGVARIS, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Talley Group Limited, Medela AG, medi GmbH & Co. KG
