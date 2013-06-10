New Market Report: Gesture Recognition & Touchless Sensing Market (2013 - 2018)

Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Gesture Recognition & Touchless Sensing Market (2013 - 2018)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Gesture Recognition & Touchless Sensing Market (2013 - 2018): By Technology (2D, 3D, Ultrasonic, IR, Capacitive); Product (Biometric, Sanitary Equipment); Application (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Automotive); Geography (Americas, EMEA, & APAC)
The touchless sensing and gesture recognition technologies enable a user to interact with a device to perform a specific task sans the need of touching it.The touchless sensing can be divided into two broad markets based on the applications, namely touchless sanitary equipment and touchless biometric market. The report deals with the analysis of all the technologies of the above-mentioned broad markets and the gesture recognition market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The total touchless sensing and gesture recognition market is expected to reach $15.02 billion by 2018 at a double digit CAGR from 2013 till 2018. The market value in 2012 was approximately $2 billion.
The report focuses on the in-depth segmentation of these markets by the different technologies, products, and applications.For instance, the touchless biometric market has been segmented by the different types like face, iris, voice, and touchless fingerprint biometrics. Similarly, the touchless sanitary equipment is segmented by the major products like faucets, soap dispensers, trash cans, hand dryers, paper towel dispenser, and flushes. The gesture recognition market has been segmented by technologies like 2D camera based, 3D camera based, ultrasonic, infrared arrays, and electric near field.
This report analyzes the findings by considering the market dynamics that shape it up. These dynamics are categorized under three headers: drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The market estimation and forecastshave been done using market dynamics. The report also gives detailed profiles of various companies currently active in these markets. In addition to the company profiles, the report does provide a competitive landscape (CL) of the key players for each of the markets. The CL covers market share analysis, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, new product developments, and the key growth strategies of each player.
The report also provides detailed porters five force analysis for Touchless sanitary, touchless biometrics and gesture recognition markets. The analysis gives insights into all the factors affecting the market and their impact on its growth.
The touchless sensing and gesture recognition is also mapped against geography. The market by geography is segmented by various economic regions such as Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The regional market has been further broken down by country, which gives a detailed insight of regional profit pockets and potential emerging markets. Apart from market segmentation, the report includes critical market data showing the price trend analysis, Porters five force analysis, and value chain analysis.
KEY TAKE-AWAYS
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Software research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Context-Aware Computing (CAC) Market - Global Advancements, Emerging Applications, Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Global Building Automation & Controls Market (2013 - 2018) (By Product (Lighting/Security & Access/HVAC/Entertainment/Outdoor/ Elevator Controls, Building Management Systems (BMS)), Application & Geography (Americas, Europe, APAC & ROW)
- Recovery-as-a-Service: (RaaS) Market {Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS); Cloud based DR} and Business Continuity - Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Global Micro Datacenter (MDC) Market (By Applications, Rack Sizes, Organization Size, Industries, & Geographies) Worldwide Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Service Delivery Platform (SDP) Market - Worldwide Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Personal Cloud - Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmap, Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Global Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market : Global Advancements, Demand Analysis & Worldwide Market Forecasts (2013 - 2018)
- Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market - Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmap, Worldwide Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Cloud Brokerage and Enablement; Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Market: Global Advancements, Business Models, Future Opportunities, Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Global Airports Information Systems Market (2013 - 2018)