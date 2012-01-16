New Materials research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2012 -- Global Adhesives and Sealants Market by Type, Applications, Trends, and Forecasts (2011-2016)
Adhesives and sealants are the most versatile bonding agents available today. Although adhesives and sealants resemble each other chemically but they vary in their functionally; they also have a similar technology base. The adhesives segment dominates the global adhesives and sealants market, with a share of almost 75%. Adhesives dominated the market in terms of both market share as well as innovations. Sealants segment accounts for 25% of the global adhesives and sealants market. With the huge market potential and the growing preference, the market for adhesives and sealants is likely to witness considerable growth. The growth of the market is also largely attributed to the technological developments. Asia-Pacific region dominated the adhesives and sealants market both in terms of volume and revenue.
Adhesives and sealants can be further classified on the basic of product types, such as polyurethane, epoxy, silicone, styrenic block, ethylene vinyl acetate, acrylate, polyvinyl, and others. In terms of end-user or applications, adhesives and sealants are widely used in pressure sensitive products, automotive, packaging, construction, woodworking and furniture, and other products. Adhesives can also be categorized on the basis of technology employed in the production such as water-borne, solvent-borne, reactive, and hot melt.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The global adhesives and sealants market is driven by many factors such as its broad spectrum of applications in different industries. The market size has also increased due to the growing demand for adhesives and sealants in Asia-Pacific. The ever increasing need for high standard performance across all modern applications is driving the growth of adhesives and sealants. On account of new technological developments, more niche applications for adhesives and sealants are being explored for meeting consumer's demand, this has also presented new opportunities to manufacturers and also helped in increasing the penetration of adhesives and sealants in new applications.
However, growing volatility in the prices of raw materials has increased pressure on margins of adhesives and sealants manufacturers. The constant push from regulatory authorities such as EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) and REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals) is likely to limit the use of solvent-borne adhesives and sealants in order to reduce the impact on the environment.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market by Type, Applications, Prices, Regulations Trends & Forecasts 2011-2016
- Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Type (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Bio-pesticides and Adjuvants), Geography, Price Trends and Global Forecasts (2011-2016)
- Water Treatment Chemicals Market By Types, Applications, Trends & Global Forecasts (2011 - 2016)
- Biodegradable Plastics Market: by Types (Starch, PLA, PHA, PCL, and PBS), Applications, Regulations, Prices, Trends & Forecast (2011 - 2016)
- Global Carbon Nanotubes Market - SWCNTS, MWCNTS, Technology, Applications, Trends & Outlook (2011 - 2016)
- Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Market by Applications and Potential Opportunities (2011-2016)
- Sports & Energy Drinks Market by Types, Ingredients, Distribution Channels, End-Users & Top Brands Trends and Global Forecasts (2011 - 2016)
- Biopolymer Market Forecasts and Growth Trends to 2015 - Starch - based Polymers Driving the Growth
- Thick Film Devices, Processes and Applications
- Rare Earths: Worldwide Markets, Applications, Technologies