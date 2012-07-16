Recently published research from Canadean, "Global Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Beverage Industry", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- "Global Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in Beverage Industry " is a new report by Canadean that analyzes how global beverage industry supplier companies' media spending, marketing, sales strategies and practices, and business planning, are set to change in 2012-2013. This report provides the current size of the marketing and advertising budgets of global beverage industry suppliers and how spending by suppliers will change, providing insight into global marketing behaviour. In addition, the report also identifies future growth of buyers and suppliers and M&A activity. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type, and size."
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of 144 leading global beverage industry executives. The report provides data and analysis on global beverage industry suppliers' media spending, marketing and sales strategies, and practices and business planning within the global beverage industry. This report includes key topics such as media channel spending outlooks, media budgets, marketing agency selection criteria, business challenges, and sales tactics of leading suppliers within the global beverage industry. The report also identifies suppliers' future growth, M&A, and investment expectations.Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives' attitude and changing behaviours, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, Canadean created this primary-research based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stake holders in the value-chain of the global beverage industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Executives from the global beverage industry expect increased levels of consolidation, with 46% of respondents anticipating that there will be either a 'significant increase' or an 'increase' in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities over the next 12 months.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
M&A activity is expected to increase as a result of expansion activities, to leverage economies of scale, increase market share, strengthen their footprints in developing markets, and to achieve further synergies.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Pernod Ricard, Heineken, Anheuser-Busch, Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, China Green, Crown Holdings, Nutrastar, Flying Monkeys Craft Brewery, SABMiller, Jones Soda, U.S. Foodservice, Z Trim Holdings, Grupo Tampico, Royal Friesland Campina, Alaska Milk Corporation, Massimo Zanetti Beverage, Jamba Juice, Talbott Teas, NourishCo, Tata Global Beverages, PepsiCo India, Starbucks, Foster's Group Pacific, Key Technology, Nu-Tek Salt, Pall Corporation, Toyo Seikan Kaisha, Leipurin, Nestle, Fonterra, Austin Nichols Distilling Co. Inc, Smithfield Packing, Chateau Lafite Rothschild, CITIC East China, Beijing Huiyuan Juice Drinks Food, United Breweries, Bacardi Martini, Amazon Waters, Justerini & Brooks, Golazo, Juvenex, William Grant & Sons, Barrett Burston Malting, Williams Bros Brewing Company, GEA Process Engineering, AHD International, Primo Water, Chuckanut Brewery, Hiro Sake, China New Borun, Brick Brewing, Halewood International, SXLiquors and Asahi Group Holdings and Tetra Pak
