Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- Biosimulation refers to computer aided simulation of biological processes and systems, an integral part of systems biology used in drug discovery and development. This report will analyze the potential of biosimulation in drug discovery and development. Biosimulation is used across the drug discovery and development program (such as target identification, target validation, lead discovery, lead optimization, preclinical and clinical test).
The global biosimulation market was valued at $432.0 million in 2011 and is expected to reach $1.2 billion by 2017, at a CAGR of 18.50%. Biosimulation in preclinical and clinical stages contributed maximum share (60%) to the global biosimulation market in 2011.
The major driving factor for this market is the cost and time spent on drug discovery and development programs and failure of drug candidates in the late development stages. Pharmaceutical companies around the globe spent around $68 billion in 2011 in drug discovery and development programs, many of the drug discovery and development programs fail in the late stages of the clinical trials, wasting all the years of efforts and money. There is a need for predictive technology which would outlay the outcome of a drug candidate in the discovery stages; biosimulation is one such technology which can bring down the cost on drug discovery and development programmes by focusing on promising lead drug candidates and experiments.
North America is the biggest market for biosimulation followed by Europe. North America, which is the largest drug market in the world contributes one third for the global biosimulation market. Europe is the fastest growing market for biosimulation the growth is attributed to the efforts of regulatory bodies in promoting new technologies in drug discovery and development. Asian market is still considered to be in development stages because of non availability of skilled workforce and infrastructure in place.
We have also profiled leading players of this industry with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. These include: Accelrys (U.S.), Schrodinger (U.S.), Certara (U.S.), Simulation plus (U.S.), Rhenovia (France), ACD/Labs (Canada), CCG (Canada), LeadScope (U.S.), Entelos (U.S.), Genedata (Switzerland), Physiomics (U.K.), Insilico biotechnology (Germany), Insilico biosciences (U.S.), Archimedes (U.S.), Compugen (Israel).
Scope of the Report
This research report categorizes global biosimulation market for drug discovery and development on the basis of application and geography; forecasting volume and analyzing trends in the region by application.
