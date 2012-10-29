Fast Market Research recommends "Global Cards and Payments Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Cards and Payments Industry" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- "Global Cards and Payments Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Cards and Payments Industry" is a new report by Timetric and VRL that analyzes how media spend, marketing and sales strategies and business practices are set to change in 2012-2013 in the cards and payments industry. This report gives you access to the media channel spending outlooks, marketing budgets, marketing agency selection criteria, business challenges and sales tactics of leading companies. The report also identifies future growth of companies, M&A and investment expectations. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities.
Key Highlights
- Brazil, India and China are estimated to be the fastest growing regions among emerging markets for the cards and payments industry. The relatively lower levels of public debt in these regions, leading economic growth, expansion of business activities into emerging markets, changing consumer lifestyles and increasing disposable incomes are fueling growth.
- A total of 47% of respondents expect their companies to increase their marketing expenditure over the next 12 months, with only 9% looking to decrease it.
- Product and service differentiation, accepting recommendations from existing customers, brand strength and awareness act as essential features to attract new customers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
The report features the opinions of global cards and payments industry respondents related to the following:
- Revenue growth and future developments in business structure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Change in staff recruitment activity
- Key regions of growth
- High demand products and vital channels of growth
- Key industry threats and opportunities
- Annual marketing budgets and change in marketing expenditure
- Future spending outlook on media channels
- Marketing agency selection criteria
Reasons to Get this Report
- Benchmark your sales and marketing spend with industry peers to effectively determine strategy.
- Identify the specific marketing approaches your competitors are using to win business.
- Better promote your business by aligning your capabilities and business practices with your customer's changing needs.
- Secure stronger customer relationships by understanding the leading business concerns, drivers and changing strategies of cards and payments industry companies.
- Project how the industry will grow, consolidate and where it will stagnate.
- Uncover the business outlook, key challenges and opportunities identified by companies in the industry.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Visa Corporation, First Data Corporation, American Express, Gemalto N.V., MasterCard Worldwide, Oracle Corporation, ACI Worldwide, Clear2Pay
