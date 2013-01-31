New Construction research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- The global concrete and cement market valued US$457.2 billion in 2011, out of which the Asia-Pacific region constituted a 57.2% share, making it the largest regional market for concrete and cement in the world. In the same year, Europe and North America positioned themselves as the second and third-largest regions, with shares of 23.6% and 10.6% respectively. The continuing economic uncertainty in Europe and sluggish growth in the US are expected to reduce the market shares of these western regions. Stable and growing economies in China and India are also expected to reduce the market shares of the western regions, as demand in the Asia-Pacific region is growing faster, contributed by infrastructure investment and increasing housing demand, benefiting various ancillary markets such as concrete and cement. Europe and North America's shares are expected to decline from 23.6% and 10.6% in 2011 to 19.9% and 9.3% respectively in 2016.
- The global concrete and cement market valued US$457.2 billion in 2011, out of which the Asia-Pacific region constituted a 57.2% share, making it the largest regional market for concrete and cement in the world.
- In terms of growth, the global concrete and cement market recorded a CAGR of 4.39% during the review period, which was possible because of the recovery in demand after the global financial crisis in 2009.
- Ready-mixed concrete, which is prepared in factories rather than on construction sites, is used extensively in western regions with developed and advanced economies, such as North America and Europe. In contrast, the popularity for Portland cement is widespread in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Latin American regions.
- Ready-mixed concrete was the largest product category in the global concrete and cement market in 2011 with a 31.1% share and value of US$142.1 billion.
- The continuing economic uncertainty in Europe and sluggish growth in the US are expected to reduce the market shares of these western regions. Stable and growing economies in China and India are also expected to reduce the market shares of the western regions, as demand in the Asia-Pacific region is growing faster, contributed by infrastructure investment and increasing housing demand.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the concrete and cement products market globally:
- Historical (2007-2011) and forecast (2012-2016) valuations of the concrete and cement products market in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Latin America
- Values are provided for ready-mixed concrete, Portland cement, cement clinker, prefabricated structural components, refractory cement, mortar, other hydraulic cement and factory-made mortar
- Breakdown of values at the country level (44 countries)
- Analysis of key events and factors driving the concrete and cement products market globally
