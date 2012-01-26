Recently published research from World Market Intelligence, "Global Construction Doors and Windows - Market Opportunities and Business Environment, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2012 -- This report is the result of extensive market and company research covering the Global Doors and Windows Market. It provides detailed historic and forecast doors and windows market values, segmented at category level; regional analysis, and analysis of the leading companies in the market.
With a combination of textual commentary, analysis, and charts, the report covers the following categories:
- Metal Doors and Windows
- Wooden Doors and Windows
- Plastic Doors and Windows
The report provides data for the historic years (2006-2010), and forecasts from 2011 through to 2015 along with growth rates. The report covers the performance of the overall Global Doors and Windows market along with the individual performances of each category. It also includes company profiles of the top doors and windows producers globally.
Key Highlights
In 2010, the global doors and windows market valued US$XX.X billion, a decline of X.X% over 2009. This marginal decline in 2010 followed a steep decline of X.X% in 2009, which was caused by a reduction in new residential and commercial construction activities worldwide following the onset of the global financial crisis in 2008. As a result of consecutive declines in 2009 and 2010, the global market for doors and windows recorded a low CAGR of XX.XX% during the review period. Regionally, the robust demand from Asia-Pacific offset the large contraction in the North American market during the review period. Moreover, as a result of the significant growth in the Asia-Pacific market, the stagnation of the European market and the contraction in the North American market, Asia-Pacific overtook both Europe and North America to become the world's leading market for doors and windows.
Scope
- Historical market size of the doors and windows market for 2006-2010 and forecast figures for 2011-2015
- Analysis of the doors and windows market at global and regional level
- Profiles of top doors and windows producers globally
Reasons to get this Report
- Gain insight into the Global Doors and Windows market with current, historic and forecast market size figures
- Gain insight into current, historic and forecast market size figures at regional and country level
- Gain insight into the different categories that make up the Global Doors and Windows market
- Identify the top producers of doors and windows globally along with profiles of all those companies
Companies Mentioned in this Report: JS Group, ASSA ABLOY, Anglian Group, Jeld-Wen Incorporated, VKR Holding, Sanwa Holdings, Masonite International, Andersen Corporation, LG Hausys Limited, Griffon Corporation.
