Recently published research from ICD-Research, "Global Defense Suppliers' Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Expenditure and Marketing Strategies", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2012 -- "Global Defense Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Expenditure and Procurement Strategies" is a new report by ICD Research and Strategic Defence Intelligence that analyzes how defense supplier companies' media spend, marketing and sales strategies and practices, and business planning are set to change in 2012-2013. This report provides the current size of the marketing and advertising budgets of global defense suppliers and how spending by suppliers will change, providing an insight into global marketing behaviour. In addition, the report also identifies future growth of buyers and suppliers and M&A activity. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type and sizes."
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research and Strategic Defence Intelligence's exclusive panel of 316 leading global defense industry executives. The report provides data and analysis on global defenseindustry suppliers' media spend, marketing and sales strategies, and practices and business planning within the global defenseindustry. This report includes key topics such as media channel spending outlooks, media budgets, marketing agency selection criteria, business challenges and sales tactics of leading suppliers within the global defense industry. The report also identifies suppliers' future growth, M&A and investment expectations.Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives' attitude and changing behaviours, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, ICD Research and Strategic Defence Intelligence created this primary-research based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stake holders in the value-chain of the global defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Of respondents across the global defense supplier industry, 39% are 'more optimistic' about revenue growth for their company over the next 12 months than the previous 12 months.Optimism levels have marginally decreased for 2012 when compared to the 2011 survey results.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: ASSOCHAM, Tactical Communications Group, NATO, Pentagon, SIPRI, Sukhoi, TORC, DARPA, Systematic, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), National Defense University, Enterprise Control Systems, Mercury, Aitech, Henggeler Computer Consultants, ManTech, Procerus Technologies, ITT Corporation, MICA, DSEi, ITT Exelis, Vangent, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, US Department of Defense, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, Pikewerks, Boeing, Thales, BAE systems, L-3 communications, Rajant, Technical and Analytical (SETA), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Sapura Thales Electronics (STE), Eurofighter, Dassault Rafale
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Defense Industry Suppliers: CEO Business Outlook Survey 2012-2013
- Global Aerospace Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2011-2012: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies
- "Competition for a Share of Sustainability Expenditure in the Defense Industry 2010-12: Green Marketing Strategies and Drivers, Defense Supplier Expenditure Activity, and Impact on Profitability
- Competing For Share Of Global Military Ground Forces Industry Spend In 2010-2011: Supplier Marketing & Sales Strategies & Industry Outlook
- Global Defense Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2011-12: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Expenditure and Procurement Strategies
- Business Confidence in the Global Defense Supplier Industry in 2011-12: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, and Demand and Expenditure Forecast
- Global Defense Survey 2012: Decreasing Defense Expenditure in the Global Defense Industry, Impact on Suppliers and Countermeasures
- Global Aerospace Industry Outlook Survey 2011-2012: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies
- "Sustainability Management in the Defense Industry 2010-12: Market Opportunities, Defense Industry Buyer Demand, Post Recession Dynamics and Business Trends Forecast
- Competing For Share Of Global Aerospace Spend In 2010-2011: Supplier Marketing & Sales Strategies & Industry Outlook