New Market Report: Global Earthmoving Equipment - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015

New Construction market report from Timetric: "Global Earthmoving Equipment - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- The value of the global earthmoving equipment increased at a CAGR of 1.13% during the review period (2006-2010). Robust growth in the Asia-Pacific region has offset decline in the world's other two significant markets, North America and Europe, which recorded CARCs of -10.69% and -8.28% over the review period. The global economic crisis was one of the main factors behind steep industry contraction. Loaders, the largest sector in the global earthmoving equipment market, achieved a CAGR of 2.28% during the review period, increasing their market share from 36.5% in 2006 to 38.2% in 2010. The excavators sector recorded the fastest growth rates with a CAGR of 2.43% and accounted for 35.6% of the earthmoving equipment market, an increase of 1.7 percentage points over 2006. Construction tractors, the smallest sector, recorded a CARC of -1.97% during the review period, observing a market share contraction of 29.6% in 2006 to 26.1% in 2010.
Key Highlights
- Robust growth in the Asia-Pacific region has offset decline in the world's other two significant markets, North America and Europe, which recorded CARCs of -10.69% and -8.28% over the review period.
- Construction activities increased in most countries by 2010, a trend which is anticipated to continue over 2011. Timetric projects the earthmoving equipment market to record positive growth and achieve a CAGR of 9.26%.
- Globally, the Asia-Pacific region represents the largest and fastest growing earthmoving equipment market, equivalent to a 51.4% share of global value.
- South America represented the second fastest growing earthmoving equipment market globally, with a review period CAGR of 13.86%. Growth has been supported by the implementation of a political and economic plan known as "Democratic Security", in Colombia alongside a US$285.4 billion (BRL500.8 billion) investment allocation by the Brazilian federal government for infrastructure development under the Programade Aceleracaodo Crescimento (PAC) program.
Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global earthmoving equipment industry:
- Historical values for the earthmoving equipment industry for 2006-10 and forecast figures for 2011-15
- Profiles of the top companies in the global earthmoving equipment industry
- Important industry news
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain insights into the global earthmoving equipment industry with current, historic and forecast figures at individual market and category level
- Identify the top earthmoving equipment companies along with detailed profiles of all those companies
Companies Mentioned in this Report: AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Komatsu Ltd, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd, Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd, BEML Limited, Escorts Limited, Telco Construction Equipment Company Limited
