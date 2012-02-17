New Market Report: Global Fast Food: Leading the Worldwide Consumer Foodservice Recovery

Fast Market Research recommends "Global Fast Food: Leading the Worldwide Consumer Foodservice Recovery" from Euromonitor International, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2012 -- Fast food has emerged from the recession as the leading driver of global growth in consumer foodservice. Led by investment from the world's largest operators, the category has become the centre of innovation in foodservice, continually reaching new consumers through improved menus, dining experience upgrades and rapid worldwide expansion. As such, fast food is primed to become even more dominant in years to come.
Euromonitor International's Global Fast Food: Leading the Worldwide Consumer Foodservice Recovery global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Consumer Foodservice market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading operators and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the operating environment - be they economic/lifestyle influences, new foodservice concepts, outlet locations, menu innovation or format development. The entire industry is considered, including both chained and independent operators. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and what is the criteria for success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Foodservice market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Foodservice - Hungary
- Consumer Foodservice - Portugal
- Consumer Foodservice in Egypt
- Consumer Foodservice - South Korea
- Consumer Foodservice in Saudi Arabia
- Consumer Foodservice in Germany
- Consumer Foodservice in China
- Consumer Foodservice in Russia
- Consumer Foodservice - Singapore
- Consumer Foodservice in Venezuela