New Market Report: Global Food and Beverage Industry CEO Business Outlook Survey 2012-2013

New Food market report from Canadean: "Global Food and Beverage Industry CEO Business Outlook Survey 2012-2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2012 -- "Global Food and Beverage Industry CEO Business Outlook Survey 2012-2013" is a new report by Canadean that analyzes how global food and beverage industry companies' procurement expenditure, business strategies, and practices are set to change in 2012-2013. This report provides data and analysis on category-level spending outlooks, budgets, supplier selection criteria, business challenges, and investment opportunities for leading purchase decision makers in the global food and beverage industry. This report provides the current size of the marketing and advertising budgets and how spending will change, providing insight into global marketing behavior. The report also identifies future growth, M&A, and e-procurement in the global food and beverage industry. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors in the global food and beverage industry, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region and size.
Introduction and Landscape
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of leading global food and beverage industry C-level executives. The report provides data and analysis on expenditure, procurement, and developments within the global food and beverage industry. This report includes key topics such as global food and beverage industry expenditure, procurement behaviors and strategies, current size of the marketing and advertising budgets, and how spending will change, providing insight into global marketing behavior.This report identifies the threats and opportunities within the global food and beverage industry, economic outlook trends, and business confidence among global food and beverage industry C-level executives.Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives' attitude and changing behaviors, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, Canadean created this primary-research based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stake holders in the value-chain of the global food and beverage industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
-level respondents from the global food and beverage industry expect increased levels of consolidation, with 56% of respondents anticipating that there will be either a 'significant increase' or an 'increase' in merger and acquisition (M&A) activities over the next 12 months.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Kerry, Kraft Foods, Feihe International, PernodRicard, Heineken, PreGel, PepsiCo, Jones Soda, Royal Friesland Campina, Cloetta AB, CHS, Massimo Zanetti Beverage, Post Foods, Glanbia, Premier Foods, Tetra Pak, Foster's Group Pacific, Now Foods, Puratos, Coca-Cola, Nestle, Starbucks, United Breweries, Priya Food Products, Uni-President Enterprises, Chateau Lafite Rothschild, Z Trim Holdings, Scottish Shellfish Marketing Group, Albion Seafoods, Bacardi, Golazo, Pacific Natural Food, Udi's Healthy Foods, Hi-Q Food Products, Alimentos Prosalud, and Maple Leaf Foods.
