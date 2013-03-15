New Market Report: Global Food and Beverage Survey 2013 - Economic Outlook in BRIC

New Food market report from Canadean: "Global Food and Beverage Survey 2013 - Economic Outlook in BRIC"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- "Global food and beverage Industry Survey 2013: Economic Outlook in BRIC" is a new report by Canadean that provides the reader with an extensive and authoritative analysis of the economic outlook in BRIC for 2013. Furthermore, this report grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors with regard to the growth prospects of the four largest emerging economies, and examines their actions surrounding business opportunities in these countries in 2013. In addition, the global food and beverage industry survey report provides a comprehensive account of the opinions conveyed by executives to help the reader judge which of the BRIC nations could really be the drivers of the global economy in 2013. The report also provides access to information categorized by company type, region, and company turnover.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of leading global food and beverage industry companies; it identifies respondents' current business scenario with BRIC nations and demonstrates respondents' intentions of changes in the economic outlook of BRIC nations in 2013. Furthermore, the report tracks the leading business concerns that affect business with BRIC nations and understands respondents' willingness in regard to doing business with BRIC nations in 2013.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The survey reflects that manufacturer respondents from the global food and beverage industry acknowledge 'China' and 'Russia' as the key BRIC nations for their current business operations; in addition, respondents expect a positive economic outlook for the BRIC nations in 2013.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Both manufacturers and suppliers from the global food and beverage industry identify that the 'policy towards foreign investment' in BRIC nations will improve significantly in 2013.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Key Features and Benefits
To identify the perceptions of executives about the intensity of current business with BRIC nations, and explore the change in business conditions and their influence on BRIC nations in 2013.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Nestle, HighJump Software, Rusmolco, Olam International, Arla Foods, PepsiCo, Carlsberg, Symrise, Danone, BRF Brasil Foods, Carbery, JBS, Adega Mayor, Tate and Lyle, Fonterra and Sirane
