New Market Report: Global Fruit Powders Report 2013

New Beverages market report from Canadean: "Global Fruit Powders Report 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Product Synopsis
Published by Canadean, the Global Fruit Powders Report 2013 provides a detailed analysis of the Fruit Powders market, with global, regional and individual country data including forecasts to 2016.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Global Fruit Powders Report 2013 is an essential guide for anyone with an interest in the global Fruit Powders drinks market and forms part of Canadean'sbest selling series of global soft drinks reports.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
For the first time in over ten years global fruit powders consumption dipped in 2012, but only slightly. The category might represent one of the cheaper soft drinks but its inconvenience factor works against it
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The lower price of rtd beverages has affected fruit powders, with many consumers willing to pay a small difference for a rtd product
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Global Fruit Powders Report for 2013 comprises of data tables and supporting text, providing information at a global, regional and country level. The report is compiled from Canadean's extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers 'on the ground'. Comprising of 65 individual country profiles and 8 regional overviews, plus a global summary, the Global Fruit Powders Report provides an invaluable guide to the latest trends in the fruit powders category worldwide.
Key Features and Benefits
Dataincludesfruit powders consumption volumes (million litres and litres per capita)from 2007 to 2012, plus forecasts to 2016 by country.
Percentage market shares are provided for segmentation data, packaging dataand distribution (2011 and 2012 actuals, plus 2013forecasts)
Leading companies' market shares for 2011 and 2012 are provided.
A market valuation is provided for eachcountry and, where applicable, new products in 2012 are identified by country.
Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, segmentation, packaging, distribution, pricing/valuation and where applicable, functional products and private label.
Key Market Issues
For the first time in over ten years global fruit powders consumption dipped in 2012, but only slightly. The total market remained close to 20 bnliters at RTD equivalent volumes. The category might represent one of the cheaper soft drinks but its inconvenience factor works against it
In line with volume decline, per capita consumption fell slightly, although it is still above the levels recorded pre-2011
The volume drop that hit the category in 2012 was not totally widespread and only involved Australasia, Latin America, North America and West Europe.
Key Highlights
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