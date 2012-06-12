Fast Market Research recommends "Global Hotel Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Hotel Industry" from Timetric, now available
"Global Hotel Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Hotel Industry" is a new report by Timetric that analyzes how procurement expenditure, business strategies and practices are set to change in the hotel industry during 2012-2013. This report gives you access to the category-level spending outlooks, budgets, supplier selection criteria, business challenges and investment opportunities of leading purchase decision makers. The report also identifies future growth of buyers and suppliers, M&A and e-procurement.

Key Highlights
- China, India and Russia are estimated to be the fastest growing regions among developing countries for the hotel industry. Robust projected growth in demand, higher occupancy levels, increasing average room rates (ARRs), the increasing affordability of leisure travel and increasing tourism expenditure are key drivers for the growth in these regions.
- A total of 41% of respondents each expect their companies to increase procurement expenditure over the next 12 months, with only 20% looking to decrease it.
- Of all buyer respondents, 38% agree that 'improve customer services' is an effective way for suppliers to secure business from buyers.
Scope
The report features the opinions of hotel industry respondents related to the following:
- Revenue growth and future developments in business structure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Capital expenditure and change in staff recruitment activity
- Key regions of growth
- Key industry threats and opportunities
- Key supplier actions and e-procurement
- Annual procurement budgets and change in procurement expenditure
- Change in supplier selection and procurement objectives
Reasons to Get this Report
- Drive revenues by understanding future product investment areas and growth regions.
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by identifying how buyer budgets are changing and the direction of spend in the future.
- Better promote your business by aligning your capabilities and business practices with your customer's changing needs.
- Secure stronger customer relationships by understanding the leading business concerns and changing strategies of industry buyers.
- Predict how the industry will grow, consolidate and where it will stagnate.
- Uncover the business outlook, key challenges and opportunities identified by suppliers and buyers.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Intercontinental Hotels Group, Accor, Premier Inn, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Hilton Worldwide, Travelodge Hotels Ltd, Holiday Inn Express Hotels
