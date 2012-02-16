Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Global Large (Wide) Format Inkjet Printers Market Forecast by Width, Hardware, Media, & Ink (2011 - 2016)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2012 -- Advertisement industry is witnessing a massive transformation, and consumer preferences are changing rapidly. Therefore, companies need to work on advertisement and promotional activities in order to retain their customers and attract new pool of customers. Large format printing plays vital role in company's promotional activities to achieve competitive edge over their rivals.
LFP market has taken a huge leap after the recession period 2008-09, though recession has affected large format printer market. However, as most of the small and medium companies rely on large format outdoor printing such as banners, billboards and non-digital signage, LFP market will shine in near future too.
APAC is the major contributor in the global market of large format printer. In terms of graphic large format printer, there is a neck-to-neck competition between North America and APAC; but in the coming five years, APAC will overpower North America. As of now, APAC is the leader in the textile industry and also has the major market share in the overall market for textile printer.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report deals with all the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities for the LFP market, which is helpful in identifying trends and key success factors for the industry. Report also profiles the various companies, which are in the field of LFP, with their competitive landscape and strategies. It highlights the winning strategies and burning issues pertaining to the LFP industry.
The global market for large format printers is expected to reach $12.5 billion in 2016 at an estimated CAGR of 5.7% from 2011 to 2016. Application market will be more inclined towards outdoor advertisement and textile printing. LFP market forecast, by ink type, is also a prominent segment, as most of the companies are following the concept low cost ink and high quality. Hence, by ink type and by application are the two most important segments as far as LFP market is concerned.
Scope of the report
This Large (Wide) Format Inkjet Printers Market research report categorizes the global LFP Market based on paper width, ink type, technology, design application, and textile printing; it also covers the forecasting revenue and analyzing trends in the Global LFP market.
On the basis of paper width market
Global LFP market is categorized into different print width sizes such as 17"-24", 24"-44", 44"-62", and 62"-100". This segmentation is further divided by using ink type technology. It signifies which print width size is the most popular for particular ink type or vice versa.
On the basis of ink type
