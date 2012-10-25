Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Global Polyols Market by Product Type, Applications & Geography - Forecasts up to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- A polyol is an alcohol containing multiple hydroxyl groups. These can be classified as a polyether polyols and polyester polyols. Polyether polyols are manufactured by ethoxylation or propoxylation of a polyhydric alcohol in the presence of a catalyst. Polyether polyols are produced by anionic ring opening addition polymerization of ethylene oxide or propylene oxide. The evolution of the polyols industry, its expansion to new applications, and its success in matching new challenging market, and sustainability requirements is strongly related to the continuous development of polyol chemistry.
This study estimates the global market of polyols by the end of 2017. Asia-Pacific and Europe are largest manufacturer and consumer of polyols. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for the polyols market both in terms of production and consumption. North America, Western Europe, and Japan mature markets are expected to advance with slower pace.
This market research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global polyols market. The report provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, winning imperatives, challenges, and key issues in the market. The market is further segmented and forecasted for major geographic regions, Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World that include key growth regions such as China and India. Major countries with the market volumes and revenues are covered for each of the region. Competitive scenario and market share of the top players in the market has been discussed in detail. The top players of the industry are profiled in detail with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities.
Market has also been segmented on the basis of product types where major product types such as polyether polyols and polyester polyols have been discussed in detail and a comprehensive view and forecast is provided for each category with the market volumes and revenues. Market has been further segmented on the basis of applications. The major applications for polyols include flexible polyurethane foams, rigid polyurethane foam, and CASE (coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers) have been discussed in detail in the report. Market share for major market participants has been described in detail for polyols. The global existing production capacities of the top suppliers have been provided in detail in the report.
We have used various secondary sources such as encyclopedia, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of polyols. The primary sources -experts from related industries and suppliers have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects of engineering plastics.
