Recently published research from GlobalData, "Global Propylene Glycol Industry - Demand from Unsaturated Polyester Resins Sector in Asia-Pacific to Drive the Market", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Propylene glycol is a safe chemical which can be used both in industrial and consumer applications. From food and beverages to cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, propylene glycol is used in almost every consumer requirement. Its largest use is in the manufacture of Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) which is further processed to make reinforced plastics. This sector has driven global propylene glycol demand in the last decade and is expected to further accelerate the demand. However, the future of the global propylene glycol industry lies in the Asia-Pacific, which has contributed the most through consistent growth in UPR production.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Analyses the capacity scenario of Propylene Glycol by Region
- Analyses the demand and production by region
Reasons to Get this Report
- Understand the demand drivers for propylene Glycol
- Obtain the details of regional level capaity, production and demand
- Formulate strategies based on the current trends in the industry
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Asia Pacific Propylene Glycol (PG) Industry Outlook to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Propylene Industry Outlook to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Europe Propylene Glycol (PG) Industry Outlook to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- eope Propylene Industry Outlook to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Phenol Global Market to 2020 - Consistent Demand for Bisphenol-A, Phenolic Resins & Caprolactam Will Drive Future Growth
- North America Propylene Glycol (PG) Industry Outlook to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Acrylonitrile Global Market to 2020 - Household appliances and electronics sector to drive Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) growth, polymeric applications propel Polyacrylonitrile demand from Asia-Pacific
- Petrochemical Industry to 2015 - Increased Demand from China will Drive Recovery
- Asia Pacific Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry Outlook to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants - H2 Update
- Propylene Glycol (PG) Industry Outlook in the US to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants