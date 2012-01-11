Fast Market Research recommends "Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market (2010 - 2020) (Opportunity Analysis, Pipeline Assessment & Market Forecast)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2012 -- Prostate cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in men. In terms of loss of life from any disease, prostate cancer ranks eleventh; and it ranks sixth in terms of cancer-related mortality in men. The prostate cancer market has a huge demand for new and novel drugs that address unmet needs such as improved survival time, less toxicity, increased progression free survival, increased effectiveness, and lower cost.
This report studies the market from 2005 to 2020 covering 21 major drugs categorized into four therapies; namely hormonal therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy. Out of the whole lot of 21 drugs, 13 are currently commercially available in the market and 8 in pipeline. Growing prostate cancer population (25% increase in the incidence of prostate cancer in mature countries and 40% increase in emerging countries, from 2010 to 2020) is an impetus for the growth of the market. This factor, along with increasing number of innovative drugs estimated to get launched in short-term future and increasing old age male population are driving the growth of the market at an expected CAGR of 9% from 2010 to 2020. In 2010, among the mature markets, the U.S. was the major contributor; accounting for 35% of the total sales of prostate cancer drugs and amongst the emerging countries, China contributed to the share of about 2% of the overall prostate cancer therapeutics market.
As far as drugs are concerned, Taxotere accounted for 23% of the total sales of prostate cancer drugs in 2010. Astrazeneca PLC is the leading market player with the share of 30% in the total prostate cancer therapeutics market, in 2010. However, by 2020, Astrazeneca will lose its market share by 19%, due to entry of new players such as Active Biotech, Bristol Myers-Squibb, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, and Johnson & Johnson (entered the market in 2011, with its key drug Zytiga).
Players are implementing various growth strategies in the market to gain a competitive edge. New product launches, product pipelines, agreements and collaborations, clinical trials, and acquisitions were certain major strategies adopted by the players from January 2006 to September 2011.
Scope of the report
The prostate cancer therapeutics market research report evaluates the global prostate cancer drugs market with respect to the current and pipeline drugs. The report analyzes geography; forecasting revenue, and trends in each of the following submarkets:
Global prostate cancer hormonal therapy drugs market -
LHRH antagonists - Firmagon
LHRH analogs - Zoladex, Lupron, Eligard, Vantas, and Decapeptyl
Antiandrogens - Casodex
Pipeline drugs for hormonal therapy - Zytiga, MDV3100, and TAK700
Global prostate cancer chemotherapy drugs market -
Off patent drugs - Taxotere, mitoxantrone, and Emcyt
Patented drugs - Jevtana
