New Market Report: Global Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea & Coffee Market - Forecasts Up to 2017

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2012 -- The RTD tea and coffee is the sub group of soft drinks, but differs in the function with proven health benefits. The market for RTD tea and coffee is growing exponentially. Various types of RTD tea and coffee products are introduced in the market to serve the wide consumer base spread across geographies. For further expansion young adults and health conscious consumers are targeted. Various nutraceutical ingredients are being incorporated to make them more functional. Asia-Pacific is the most dominating market whereas North America is the fastest growing RTD tea and coffee market.
Rising consumer awareness about the health hazards of carbonated drinks is leading to a shift towards RTD tea and coffee. Another major driver is surge in the health conscious population who prefer antioxidant property of RTD tea. Customizing health beneficial products for women and children are the strategies of the major players to expand in the market. Positioning of the RTD tea and coffee market as recreational products has proved beneficial in attracting younger population. Increase in disposable income in developing economies is another factor triggering the growth rate of RTD tea and coffee market.
Unpredictable rainfall and increase in cost of agricultural inputs had led to an increase in cost of raw materials; tea and coffee which makes the final product costly. Higher cost than hot tea and ground coffee is major restraint of the market. Age old traditional practices of drinking hot tea and coffee are creating hindrances in the growth of the market. The winning imperative of the industry is distribution alliance implemented by major players which helps in supplying the product to far off geographies and increasing the visibility of the product.
We have used various secondary sources such as encyclopedia, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of RTD tea and coffee market. The primary sources – experts from related industries and suppliers have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects of RTD tea and coffee.
To capitalize on the growth trend in the global RTD tea and coffee market, several leading companies are rushing in to the development and manufacturing. Growing demand is forcing the global soft drinks manufacturers to add RTD tea and coffee to their product line. We have also profiled leading players of this industry with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. These include: PepsiCo Inc. (U.S.), The Coca-Cola Company (U.S.), Suntory Holdings Ltd (Japan), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Ting Hsin International Group (China), Sapparo Beverage Co. Ltd (Japan).
