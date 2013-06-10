New Market Report: Global Retail Banking Competitor Tracker

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "Global Retail Banking Competitor Tracker", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Datamonitor's Retail Banking Competitor Tracker is a continuous product providing updates on key events relating to major players in retail banking across the globe. Covering major developments such as M&A activity, market entries and withdrawals, partnerships, product innovation, and customer targeting, the Retail Banking Competitor Tracker provides succinct summaries of key stories.
Scope of this Report
- Provides a definitive source of information on all your competitors' key strategies.
- Offers insight into how the competitive landscape is evolving through M&A activities, partnerships, and organic growth.
- Detailed insight into new product developments within retail banking.
Report Highlights
RBS has added an instant messaging service to its mobile banking app for business customers. The Mobile Chat feature will enable users to contact advisors with questions relating to payments, direct debits, and fees and charges. Initially the service will only be available to iPhone users.
Bank of China has opened a new branch in Chicago as it targets new business potential across 17 US states. The Chicago branch adds to Bank of China's two outlets in New York and one in Los Angeles. The bank intends to serve Chinese businesses operating abroad and cater for multinational companies looking to invest in China.
