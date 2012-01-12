New Market Report: Global Sensors Market For Automotive Applications (2011 - 2016)

Fast Market Research recommends "Global Sensors Market For Automotive Applications (2011 - 2016)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2012 -- The world witnessed recession from 2008 to 2009. Automotive industry was also hit on a massive scale; dropping total automotive production from 68 million units of light vehicle production to 58 million. Recession has changed the world automotive market upside down. Sales in developed markets such as the U.S., Western Europe, and Japan fell nearly by 9%, 2%, and 4% respectively per year from 2004 to 2009, while emerging markets such as Brazil, China, and India grew by almost 14%, 26%, and 12% respectively per year during the same period. This has made emerging markets a better market for automotive sensor as the automotive sensor market is highly dependent on automotive production of respective market.
Developed markets such as the U.S., U.K., and Japan have technologically advanced automotive markets due to the presence of prominent system suppliers, large semiconductor companies, and sensor manufacturers. The size of the region, the affluence of its consumers, and the competitiveness of the light vehicle market make them a good market for sensor manufacturer. On the other hand, emerging markets such as China and India, due to sharp increase in light vehicle manufacturing from 2004 to 2009 and expected continuous growth in future, have a positive impact on demand of automotive sensor; which makes them a huge market for automotive sensors.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Government plays a significant role in growing of automotive sensor. Environmental regulations such as Euro 5, Euro 6 in Europe tend to limit pollution caused by road vehicles. These regulations require more complex and additional systems. This results in more electronic content in automotives. Legislation called TREAD Act in the United States has made the installation of TPMS (tire pressure monitoring systems) in all the vehicles mandatory. Government of United States has also made airbags and side airbags compulsory for passengers; which again will drive the pressure sensor market further.
In addition to market sizes and forecasts, the report also provides a detailed analysis of the market trends and factors influencing market growth, offering in-depth geographic analyses of the automotive sensor market. It draws the competitive landscape of automotive sensor market, providing an in-depth comparative analysis of the technological and marketing strategies the key players are adopting in order to gain an edge over the their competitors.
The revenue for the automotive sensor market is expected to grow from $14.5 billion in 2011 to $20.70 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2011 to 2016.
Scope of the report
Automotive sensor market research report categorizes the global market of automotive sensors on the basis of different types of sensors used in the automotive electronic systems, the applications for which the sensors are used and geographical analysis; forecasting revenue and analyzing trends in the automotive sensor market.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Automotive Sensor Technologies: Global Markets
- Global Microdisplays Market By Technology, Products & Applications (2011 - 2016)
- Sensors Market to 2020 - Rising Need for Intelligent Sensors in Automotive and Consumer Electronics to Increase Demand
- Global Chip on Board Light Emitting Diode Market (2011 - 2016)
- Global Chipless RFID Market Forecasts By Applications (Retail, Supply Chain, Aviation, Healthcare, Smart Card, Public Transit & Others) (2011 - 2016)
- Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (Bipv) Market by Products, Technologies & Applications (2011 - 2016)
- Global Home Automation & Control Systems Market By Products & Technologies
- Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market (2011-2016)
- Indian Intelligent Building Management Systems Market (2011 - 2016)
- GLOBAL SENSORS MARKET IN CONSUMER ELECTRONICS (2010 - 2015) MARKET FORECASTS BY TYPES & APPLICATIONS