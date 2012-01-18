New Computer Technology research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
The entertainment quotient has been posing a status statement in the changing psychological behavior of consumers globally. Developments in the entertainment sector have largely been a scheme of simplified access, multi application and usage, centralization of system, instant activation and up gradation, social interactivity, and knowledge sharing.
The need of the present and focus on the future is the driving factor for the global smart TV market. A smart TV device is either a television set with integrated internet capabilities or a set-top box for television that offers more advanced computing ability and connectivity than a contemporary basic television set. The global smart TV market report illustrates the current market of smart TV's that offer consumers to search, chat, browser, share, update, download, etc. in face of the emphasis of experience design over the next five years with insights into:
Changing psychological consumer behavior and its impact on the commercial sector.
The feasibility of potential applications for smart TV in the consumer electronics market.
The integration of smart TV platforms with IC technology solutions.
Smart TV market research report also captures the market roadmap with market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, market & product trends, price trends and regulations, competitive landscape, leading players, and their key developments, strategy and profile.
The companies are employing a number of strategies such as new product developments, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, contracts, and agreements to gain a competitive edge over rivals. The key growth strategy adopted by most of the companies in global smart TV market is new products development & research. The reason behind this increase is that the companies are coming up with better and more efficient product to cater the demand in the future. New products launch accounted for almost 41% of the strategic developments. Partnerships, collaborations, contracts, and agreements accounted for almost 27% of the total strategic developments, followed by expansion; which accounted for 7% of growth strategies adapted from January 2009 to November 2011.
The overall smart TV market was worth $86 billion in 2010 and is expected to reach $265 billion by the end of 2016 with a CAGR of 17%. In terms of unit shipment, smart TV was valued at 43.6 million units in 2010 and is expected to reach 64 million by the end of 2011 with an annual growth of 47%. By 2016, smart TV unit shipment is expected to reach 153.2 million units with a CAGR of 19%.
