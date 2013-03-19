New Software research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Unified Communications as-a-service (UCaaS) is a rapidly growing market and generates a lot of interest in the enterprise as well as in developer communities. UCaaS is a highly standardized, pre-integrated, permanently updated and ready to go service that enhances a client's productivity and accelerates business processes and decision making while lowering costs. UCaaS will be one of the key enabling factors that will drive the market for unified communication. Furthermore, cloud based access is making unified communication available for a wider range of organizations and end users. The shift from on-premises to cloud based unified communication model will be the key driver for unified communication to grow in the future.
Some of the major players in this market are Avaya, Cisco, Microsoft, Alcatel-Lucent, Siemens enterprise communications, Mitel, CSC, Panterra networks, Interactive intelligence and NEC. This report highlights the future growth potential, key drivers, restraints and opportunities in this market. The report also analyzes global acceptance trends and evolving platforms in this market, along with growth potential, market sizes and revenue forecasts across different geographical territories.
Key Take-Aways
To analyze the UCaaS market with an emphasis on the markets for technology, organization size and industry verticals.
To forecast the trends and analysis of the UCaaS for the companies that provide unified communications over cloud.
To forecast the revenues of the global UCaaS market and its various submarkets with respect to five main geographical territories of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.
To analyze the opportunities for stakeholders by studying the competitive landscape in the UCaaS market
To provide insights on core competencies and key growth strategies of companies in the UCaaS market
To track and analyze the competitive developments such as venture funding, emerging startups, and mergers and acquisitions in the global UCaaS industry.
MARKETS COVERED
This UCaaS market research report categorizes the global market on the basis of technology, organization size, industry verticals and geographical locations. It also forecasts volumes, revenues and analyzes trends in each of the submarkets:
On the basis of technology:
This market is segmented on the basis of revenue generated across locations by technologies such as telephony, messaging, conferencing, collaboration application, presence management and mobility.
On the basis of organization size:
This market is segmented on the basis of organization size such as small office or home office (1-9 employees), small businesses (10-99 employees), medium sized businesses (100-999 employees), enterprises (1,000-9,999 employees) and large enterprises (10,000+ employees).
