New Internet research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- The need for ubiquitous data connectivity has been ever growing in the current business world and this demand would never diminish in future. Among all the new technologies and standards that are built to meet this enormous demand, Wi-Fi is the most mainstream technology to address this demand. The technology has undergone a variety of transitions and is still growing across the globe. The Wi-Fi market is also has been driven by the shift into 5GHz and 60GHz bands enabling multiple user configurations. The massive growth in the number of Wi-Fi enabled devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, game consoles and digital cameras has made the network service providers and Wi-Fi product manufacturers to continuously innovate to meet customer demands. The global Wi-Fi market report discusses the Wi-Fi market based on implementation models such as indoor Wi-Fi, outdoor Wi-Fi and transportation Wi-Fi and their business models, global advancements and adoption trends. It also analyzes the market forces and its impact on the market and forecasts the revenue in each segment for the period 2013-2018.
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This research report categorizes the global market for Wi-Fi by forecasting the revenues and analyzing the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Based on business models the Wi-Fi market is segmented into three categories which are further classified based on deployment types.
Indoor Wi-Fi
Household
Enterprise
Commercial buildings
Outdoor Wi-Fi
Municipality networks (City-wide deployments)
Outdoor hotspots
Private networks
Transportation Wi-Fi
Rail networks
In-Flight Wi-Fi and maritime Wi-Fi
Roadways
Based on products the Wi-Fi market is segmented into the following four categories.
Access points
Controllers
Wireless hotspot gateways
Others (Repeaters, relays)
Based on services the Wi-Fi market is segmented into four categories
Network planning and design
Installation
Support
Survey and analysis
Based on industry verticals the Wi-Fi market is segmented into seven categories.
Education
Healthcare
Hospitality
Infrastructure
Logistics and transportation
Public Sector
Others
Based on geographies the Wi-Fi market is segmented into five categories
North America
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
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