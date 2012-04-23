Fast Market Research recommends "Global Yeast Market By Types, Applications, & Geography - Trends & Forecasts (2011 - 2016)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2012 -- Yeast, being one of the most versatile microorganisms, is used for centuries in the manufacture of food and beverage products. Yeast is rich in protein and acts as a probiotic and helps to keep humans and animals healthy through a number of different mechanisms. The yeast production is an age-old process and yeast is very much instrumental in making beer, wine, and bread. The total commercial yeast market experienced robust and continuous annual growth over the past decades. The yeast market across all segments and applications is supposed to grow strongly over the next few years. The yeast industry has not yet experienced unsatisfactory turnover or a negative growth rate and, future prospects are positive for all types of yeasts and yeast-derived products.
This report provides the information about the most recent information on the markets of different types of yeast manufactured and an industry structures. It also provides a special insight on specialty yeasts such as yeast extracts, autolyzed yeast, and supplement yeasts, and yeast derived products. This report is helpful to aid decision-makers in the yeast industry because it provides background information to be considered and to be used in deciding on expansions and diversifications.
The global yeast market is dominated by baker's yeast which accounted for over 31% of the total market in 2010. Growing market for bakery products, beer, wine, animal feed, and bio-ethanol is supposed to be the major driver for global yeast market. High nutritional value and health benefits of yeast are other driving factors for the global yeast market. Competition for basic raw material i.e. molasses is the major restrain for yeast market in Europe and North America. Increased competition for global yeast market players from Chinese yeast players is growing Asia-Pacific market. Salt replacing properties of yeast and alternative raw material sources can open up new opportunities in the yeast market. As there is strong competition for basic yeast material, major yeast players established special divisions to take care of the general drive within the market and exploit the nutritional and functional properties of yeast and yeast extracts. Yeast extracts are proven tool in helping food producers to achieve reduction in the sodium level in food. It can thus aid the process of repairing and improving the taste of the product to a level at which the consumer would not be able to trace the lower sodium levels.
