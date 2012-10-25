Recently published research from MindCommerce, "Google vs. Carriers: SWOT Analysis and Future of Telecom and Commerce", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- Overview:
It is no secret that Google has expanded beyond its core search business to expand into numerous telecom and ICT areas including applications, commerce, content, and communications. What is less obvious is that there are certain areas that Google is positioned to take significant market share and even potentially dominate. With their own core service offerings becoming increasingly commoditized, the existing carriers (traditional wireline/fixed and wireless network operators) cannot afford to neglect certain high revenue growth and profitable business opportunities that Google may assume in absence of credible competition.
This report evaluates current trends and predicts the future of several key areas including mobile commerce, mobile marketing, social commerce, over-the-top (OTT) service deployment, alternatives to traditional communications, and more. This research includes SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) analysis for Google vs. the Carriers. This report is a must-read for anyone within the carrier ecosystem including their vendors, partners, support service providers, device manufacturers, and of course the carriers themselves.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Target Audience:
- Google and their competitors
- Media companies and portals
- Incumbent network operators
- Banks and other financial institutions
- Application development companies
- Mobile marketing/commerce companies
- Telecommunications infrastructure providers
- Wireless device and personal electronics companies
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Telecom and Computing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Google Market Intelligence
- Wearable Augmented Reality: Google Glasses and Beyond
- ECI Telecom Ltd. - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- CAT Telecom Public Company Limited - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Google Inc. (GOOG) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Mobile Commerce Carrier Strategies
- The Evolution of Google: Communications, Content, Commerce and Applications 2012 - 2017
- Google in Mobile Commerce
- Mobile Commerce 2012
- Computing, Content, Applications, and Commerce in the Cloud: Legacy Network Operator Threats and Opportunities