New Food market report from Markets and Markets: "Gourmet Salts Market - Global Trend & Forecast to 2019"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Gourmet Salts Market by Type (Fleur de Sel, Sel Gris, Himalayan Salt, Flake Salt, Specialty Salt), Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood Products, Sauces & Savory) & Geography - Global Trend & Forecast to 2019
Gourmet salts are used in cuisines that demand extravagance and appeal. Gourmet cooks use these salts as seasoning and dressing. Gourmet salts are used as enhancers of texture, appeal and taste, as against to simply blending with the food giving an everyday-flavor. These salts have better solubility, exotic flavor, moisture, and higher mineral content. The increasing living standard of the consumers and globalization of the food & beverage industry has led to the rise in the demand of gourmet salts. The gourmet salts are more expensive than table salt as the expenses required for various stages of harvesting, packaging, labeling, merchandising, and marketing are higher. These salts are also infused with herbs, spices and flavors such as garlic, onion, chili, paprika, pepper, and so on.
The increasing application of gourmet salts in traditional cuisines is one of the driving factors of the market. The increasing food channels and cookery shows are also leading to the increasing awareness about the use of gourmet salts in the food. Gourmet salts are used in traditional dishes to impart the flavors of the regions that the food are native to. Fleur de sel is one of the widely used gourmet salts used on roasted meat, salads, vegetable dishes, and so on.
The report analyzes various types of gourmet salts, their applications, and geography. The types segment studies the market size in terms of value and volume of these salts in each region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW)). The market is further segmented on the basis of the key countries in the region.
The report further provides qualitative analysis of the leading players, with a clear insight on the development strategies preferred. The report also includes a chronology of the developments with respect to new products and their applications. The key players, such as Morton Salt, Inc. (U.S.), Saltworks, Inc. (U.S.), Cargill, Inc. (U.S.), and Murray River Gourmet Salt (Australia), have been profiled in this report.
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FIGURE 1
GOURMET SALT MARKET SIZE, BY GEOGRAPHY, 2013 VS. 2019 ($MILLION)
p - Projected
Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis
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