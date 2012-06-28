New Market Report: Grid Parity for Wind and Solar Power - Future Outlook and Impact Analysis

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Grid Parity for Wind and Solar Power - Future Outlook and Impact Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- "Grid Parity for Wind and Solar Power - Future Outlook and Impact Analysis" is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the wind and solar power markets.
The research provides historical and forecast (2006-2020) installed capacity for global wind and solar PV market. The report analyzes Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) for wind and solar PV in major countries such as the US, Germany, Italy, the UK, China and India. LCOE for solar PV and wind is compared with conventional fuel sources such as coal, Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) and nuclear power. The report provides analysis on solar PV grid parity and its future outlook for the abovementioned countries.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's Team of industry experts.
Scope
The report analyses Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) for wind and solar PV and its scope includes -
- Market overview for solar and wind power in the world and for the key countries such as the US, Germany, Italy, the UK, China and India.
- Historical and forecast (2006-2020) installed capacity statistics for global and key countries is discussed in detail.
- The report analyzes Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) for wind and solar PV in major countries.
- Comparison of solar PV and wind LCOE with conventional fuel sources such as coal, Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) and nuclear power.
- LCOE comparison with average retail electricity prices to estimate grid parity.
Reasons to Get this Report
The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to -
- Facilitate decision making based on strong historic and forecast data for the wind and solar markets.
- Estimate future cost trends in solar and wind markets.
- Understand the cost of generation for wind and solar power in major countries such as the US, Germany, Italy, the UK, China and India and frame strategies based on future outlook .
- Position yourself to maximize potential in the growth markets of solar and wind.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- American Recovery and Reinvestment Act Fund - Power - Deals and Alliances Profile
- General Electric Company (GE) - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Wind Power in Spain, Market Outlook to 2020, 2011 Update - Capacity, Generation, Power Plants, Market Share, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Power in India, Market Outlook to 2020, 2011 Update - Capacity, Generation, Power Plants, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Solar PV Power in Argentina, Market Outlook to 2020, 2011 Update - Capacity, Generation, Major Power Parks, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Pacific Gas and Electric Company - Power - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Wind Power in Sweden, Market Outlook to 2020, 2011 Update - Capacity, Generation, Power Plants, Market Share, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Siemens AG (SIE) - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Pacific Gas and Electric Company - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Wind Power in Austria, Market Outlook to 2020, 2011 Update - Capacity, Generation, Power Plants, Market Share, Regulations and Company Profiles