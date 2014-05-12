Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Grocery Retailers in Finland", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Grocery retailers experienced above 2% value growth and reached EUR17.2 billion in 2013. The value growth clearly slowed down when compared to the previous year when healthy 5% growth was reached. This was due to the fact that the Finns were facing higher unemployment rates and limited spending. It should be pointed out that growth in 2013 came also from the increased unit prices as the general VAT was increased from 23% to 24% and VAT for groceries grew from 13% to 14% in January 2013.
Euromonitor International's Grocery Retailers in Finland report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers, Traditional Grocery Retailers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Grocery Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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