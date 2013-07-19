New Market Report: Grocery Retailers in France

Fast Market Research recommends "Grocery Retailers in France" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- In 2012, hypermarkets continued to suffer with their current model of a big trolley shopping. This resulted from tough competition around prices: hypermarkets could not offer as attractive prices as discounters did. And at the same time they faced hard competition from growing convenience stores and supermarkets where consumer were more satisfied thanks to less time spent on their shopping and thanks to relatively less expensive average bills. The latter trend corresponded to the general...
Euromonitor International's Grocery Retailers in France report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers, Traditional Grocery Retailers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Grocery Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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