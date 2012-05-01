New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2012 -- GlobalData's new report "Haynesville Shale in the US, 2012 - Gas Shale Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020" provides insight into the exploration and development activities in the Haynesville shale play. The report highlights the gas exploration potential of the Haynesvile shale play, providing details of the key exploration areas and the major exploration companies in the US. The report also emphasizes the essential parameters for Haynesville shale exploration and production, providing an overview of the various strategic developments for deals in the Haynesville shale in the US.
The report analyzes Haynesville shale oil and gas exploration and production activities in the US. The scope of the report includes -
- An overview of the oil and gas exploration in the Haynesville shale.
- Discussion of the drivers of oil and gas exploration in the Haynesville shale.
- The report provides an overview of the competitive landscape of shale gas exploration in the Haynesville shale, and provides details of the major companies operating in the region.
- Current exploration and production statistics for the Louisiana and East Texas Haynesville shale. The report also provides a forecast for Haynesville shale production from 2011-2020.
- Information on the coverage and overview of operations in the Haynesville shale.
- Information on the major mergers and acquisitions in the Haynesville shale
Reasons to Get this Report
The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to -
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into Haynesville shale gas exploration.
- Identify opportunities and challenges in Haynesville shale gas exploration.
- Plan strategies based on expected developments in shale gas exploration activities in the US.
- Understand the competitive landscape of the Haynesville shale.
- Keep yourself informed of the key developments in this potential game changing market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Encana Corporation, BHP Billiton Limited, Exxon Mobil Corporation, EOG Resources Inc
