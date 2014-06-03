Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers in Argentina", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Despite the difficult economic context, several chains increased their number of stores during 2013 given the fact that particular conditions in some areas remain favourable. Among the most important is the opening by Farmacity of eight Parapharmacies/drugstores and the + Vision optical chain with six new branches. The opening of new premises of these modern chains resulted in the closure of some nearby independent retailers, which offer less space and a smaller variety of products.
Competitive Landscape
Farmacity leads health and beauty specialist retailers sales, recording a value share of 7% and sales of ARS5.2 billion in 2013. In parapharmacies/drugstores, the sales share of the chain is 29%. Farmacity has the advantage of having installed itself from the very beginning in the City of Buenos Aires and thus enjoys strong brand recognition. The company is currently expanding into the country and especially Greater Buenos Aires. One of the main reasons for the success of Farmacity is its wide range of products from OTC products to baby care products and confectionery products.
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Industry Prospects
Health and beauty specialist retailers has a projected value CAGR of 1% in constant 2013 price terms. This low growth is due to barriers on imported products, which will be deepened further over the forecast period.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers industry in Argentina with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers industry in Argentina, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers in Argentina market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed market shares for international and locally-based retailers
- Historic number of stores, selling space and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- How big is the Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers channel in Argentina?
- Who are the leading retailers in Argentina?
- How is consumers' desire to look good and stay health driving sales for health and beauty specialists?
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