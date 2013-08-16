New Market Report: Health and Wellness in Mexico

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Health and Wellness in Mexico"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- The health and wellness industry continued its remarkable growth trend during 2012 by reaching Mx$300 billion meaning an 8% increase during the year, although this was lower than the 9% growth of 2011. Health and wellness continued to gain popularity due to the increasing consciousness of the average consumer about a number of health issues.
Euromonitor International's Health and Wellness in Mexico report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Health and Wellness by Category, Health and Wellness by Prime Positioning, Health and Wellness by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Health and Wellness market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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