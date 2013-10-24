New Market Report: Health and Wellness Tourism in South Africa

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Health and Wellness Tourism in South Africa"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Health and wellness tourism continued to record strong growth in South Africa during 2012 as 7% value growth was recorded over the course of the year. Increasing numbers of people in South Africa are beginning to appreciate the importance of having spa treatments every once in a while, which represents a change from the traditional point of view among the majority of local people who perceived spa treatments as an unaffordable luxury. The falling cost of internet access has allowed more South...
Euromonitor International's Health and Wellness Tourism in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Medical Tourism, Spas.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Health and Wellness Tourism market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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