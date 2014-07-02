New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- Price is an important factor in heating appliances, although credit facilities were more widely available over the review period, and were easy to access, even on an interest-free basis. Therefore, consumers were encouraged to buy new equipment in order to benefit from promotions and offers. Credit is very important for families who plan to renew their household equipment.
Euromonitor International's Heating Appliances in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Convector Heaters, Electric Blankets, Electric Fires, Fan Heaters, Oil-filled Radiators, Other Heating Appliances, Panel Heaters.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- Get a detailed picture of the Heating Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Heating Appliances in Germany
- Heating Appliances in Turkey
- Heating Appliances in Portugal
- Heating Appliances in Japan
- Heating Appliances in Austria
- Heating Appliances in Italy
- Heating Appliances in Canada
- Heating Appliances in Ukraine
- Heating Appliances in the United Kingdom
- Heating Appliances in Denmark