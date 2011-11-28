Fast Market Research recommends "Hepatitis B Vaccines - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018" from GlobalData, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2011 -- GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its new report, "Hepatitis B Vaccines - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018". The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the global hepatitis b vaccines market. The report identifies the key trends shaping and driving the global hepatitis b vaccines market. The report also provides insights on the prevalent competitive landscape and the emerging players expected to significantly alter the market positioning of the current market leaders. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights on the pipeline products within the global hepatitis b vaccines sector. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
GlobalData estimated the global hepatitis b vaccines market at $997.0m in 2010, and forecast it to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% for the next eight years, to reach $1,376.1m by 2018. During the period 2005-2010, the market grew at a CAGR of 6.7%, from $720.5m to $997.0. The growth is primarily attributed to the increase in the vaccination rate and coverage among different age groups, as a result of government programs and increased public awareness. The market would also be driven by birth population growth and the need for therapeutic vaccines in cases of cirrhosis, liver disease, and primary liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma or HCC).
Scope
The report provides information on the key drivers and challenges of the hepatitis b vaccines market. Its scope includes -
- Annualized seven key markets (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan) hepatitis b vaccines market revenues data from 2005 to 2010, forecast for eight years to 2018.
- Pipeline analysis data providing a split across the different phases, type of vaccines being developed and emerging trends by seven key markets. Pipeline candidates fall under major classes such as single antigen vaccine, combinational vaccine and others.
- Analysis of the current and future competition in the seven key countries hepatitis b vaccines market. Key market players covered are Dynavax Technologies Ltd., Merck, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, GenPhar, LG Life Sciences, Genexine and NanoBio Corp.
- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide a qualitative analysis of its implications.
- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs and the implications for the hepatitis b vaccines therapeutics market.
