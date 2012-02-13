New Pharmaceuticals market report from GBI Research: "Hepatitis Market to 2017 - Strong Hepatitis-C Pipeline, Large Number of Strategic Consolidations and Cost Effective Treatments will Drive the Market"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2012 -- GBI Research's new report, "Hepatitis Market to 2017 - Strong Hepatitis-C Pipeline, Large Number of Strategic Consolidations and Cost Effective Treatments will Drive the Market", provides in-depth analysis of the unmet need, drivers and barriers impacting the global hepatitis market. The report analyzes the hepatitis markets in the US, the top five countries in Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain) and Japan. Treatment usage patterns, sales, prices and volumes are forecast until 2017 for the key geographies as well as the leading therapeutic segments. The report also provides competitive benchmarking for the leading companies and analyzes the mergers, acquisitions and licensing agreements that have shaped the global markets.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
GBI Research has found that the global hepatitis market is one of the fast growing markets of the pharmaceutical industry. The approval of potential new drugs and combinational therapies with significant efficacy, safety and resistance profiles will fuel the rapid uptake of drugs in the near future. Limitations of the current standard care therapy for hepatitis include high incidence of adverse events, long duration of treatment, suboptimal patient compliance and the lack of efficacy in specific genotypes. This has increased interest in developing novel products able to potentially counter this unmet need.
Scope
- Annualized market data for the hepatitis market from 2002 to 2010, forecast forward to 2017.
- Analysis of the leading segments, including hepatitis A, hepatitis B and hepatitis C.
- Analysis of the hepatitis market in the leading geographies of the world, which include the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Japan.
- Market characterization of the hepatitis therapeutics market, including market size, annual cost of therapy and treatment usage patterns.
- Key drivers and barriers that have a significant impact on the market.
- Coverage of pipeline molecules in various Phases of drug development.
- Competitive benchmarking of leading companies. The key companies studied in this report are Merck & Co, GlaxoSmithKline and F. Hoffman-La Roche.
- Key M&A activities, licensing agreements that have taken place between 2009 and mid-2011 in the global hepatitis market.
- Align your product portfolio to the markets with high growth potential.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies by identifying the leading therapeutic segments and geographic markets poised for strong growth.
