New Market Report: Herbal/Traditional Products in Dominican Republic

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Herbal/traditional products increased in value by 7% in 2012, a lower rate of growth than the 8% current value CAGR recorded in the category over the entire review period. This is due to the stability of unit prices in the category towards the end of the review period.
Euromonitor International's Herbal/Traditional Products in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Analgesics, Herbal/Traditional Calming and Sleeping Products, Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Medicinal Teas, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Smoking Cessation Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics and Bottled Nutritive Drinks.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Herbal/Traditional Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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