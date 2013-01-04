Fast Market Research recommends "Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets): Small Cells & Carrier Wi-Fi Market: Global Advancements, Adoption Trends, Technology Roadmaps, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Mobile operators are in the need of a cost effective way to handle the ever growing demand for mobile data. Traditional methods for handling both capacity and coverage issues require operators to install multiple macro base stations within the cell site, thereby making this technique both expensive and unsustainable, in the long run. With the mobile data demand following an exponential trajectory, HetNets are being seen as a cost effective and technically efficient solution, for improving mobile networks' capacity and coverage.
MarketsandMarkets estimates the HetNets market to be worth $880.73 million in 2012 and is expected to grow to $16.04 billion by 2018 at a CAGR of 62.22%. Being a complex interoperation between macro cells, small cells and Wi-Fi network elements; HetNets are to set to help mobile operators in enabling innovative network deployment models and to provide high quality of experience for customers. HetNets, not just provides a cost effective solution to cope up with the increasing demand in mobile data, but also caters to the increasing need for hot spot distribution and spectral efficiency.
The HetNets market is primarily segmented by products & services. The report encompasses Greenfield and Brownfield deployments, spanning across verticals such as Consumer &Residential, Commercial & Office Buildings, Utilities, Public Safety & Security, Transportation & Logistics, Academia & Education, Travel & Hospitality and Others. The report provides insights on five major geographies including North America (NA), Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America (LA). The report also analyzes global advancements, adoption trends, technology roadmaps, and market forecasts for different segments of HetNets solutions.
Scope of the Report
This research report provides revenue segmentation of HetNets Market on the basis of products, services, deployment scenarios, verticals and geographies.
On the basis of Products
Femtocells
Picocells
Microcells
Carrier Wi-Fi
On the basis of Services
Design & Consulting
RF Planning
Integration
Testing
Training
On the basis of Deployment
Greenfield deployment
Brownfield deployment
On the basis of Verticals
Consumer & Residential
Commercial & Office buildings
Utilities - Energy, Oil & Gas
Public Safety & Security
Transportation & Logistics
Academia & Education
Travel & Hospitality
On the basis of Geographies
North America (NA)
Europe (EU)
Middle-East Africa (MEA)
Asia-Pacific, incl. Japan (APAC)
