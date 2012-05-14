Fast Market Research recommends "High Temperature Insulation (HTI) Market By Application and Temperature Range - Global Trends & Forecasts (2011 - 2016)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2012 -- High Temperature Insulation Market - HTI Application (petrochemicals, glass, ceramics, and others) and Temperature Range - Global Trends & Forecasts (2011 - 2016)
The increasing cost of power and the rapid depletion of conventional sources of energy have necessitated effective heat management and energy conservation in industrial processes. High temperature insulation (HTI) products provide high compressive strength and low shrinkage at high temperatures; and thus offer a cost-effective energy management solution for industrial processes.
The global HTI products market - defined as insulation products with maximum operating temperature exceeding 1000deg C - is witnessing tremendous growth due to the increasing awareness about the energy saving, cost effectiveness and emission reduction offered by these products, and industrialization of emerging economies. The global HTI products market is estimated to grow from $2.7 billion in 2011 to $3.5 billion in 2016. While Europe led the global HTI market in 2011 with a 39% share, India, China, Russia and Middle East have registered dynamic growth rates.
The impending saturation of the European and U.S. markets has induced several HTI manufacturers to adopt geographic expansion strategies to the Asian region. India and China offer especially lucrative markets and also offer the benefit of low-cost manufacturing. Value-based pricing has emerged as a major growth strategy in the relatively saturated markets. Market players in these regions are also focusing on emerging HTI applications such as aerospace and fire protection for further market growth.
The major applications of HTI products are petrochemicals, cement, glass, ceramics, refractory, aluminum, powder metallurgy, and iron and steel industry. Petrochemicals currently hold a 30% share of the overall HTI market, and are expected to continue being the largest application market through 2016. Glass forms the next largest application segment, holding a 14% share of the overall market currently. Most of the applications require insulation at maximum temperature ranging from 1000deg C to 1300deg C. HTI products falling within this temperature range account for 65% of total HTI market revenue.
Prices of HTI product vary largely across geographies. In Asia, due to lower raw material and labor costs, prices are considerably less than that in North America and Europe. Prices of HTI product also change with increase in operating temperature. The change is predominant in North America and Europe where prices increase up to 10 - 12 times with increase in temperature.
