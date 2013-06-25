New Market Report: Home Audio and Cinema in Hong Kong, China

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Home Audio and Cinema in Hong Kong, China", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Home audio and cinema recorded retail volume growth of 4% in 2011, with volume sales reaching 337,000 units. Home audio and cinema is mature, and consumers replace products only once every few years. Also, compared with other consumer electronics, such as computers and smartphones, new product launches and advertising efforts for home audio and cinema are not as aggressive. The steady growth in this category is due to the healthy economy of Hong Kong. "Scheme $6,000", was implemented by the...
Euromonitor International's Home Audio and Cinema in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Audio Separates, Digital Media Player Docks, Hi-Fi Systems, Home Cinema and Speaker Systems, Other Home Audio and Cinema, Speakers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Audio and Cinema market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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