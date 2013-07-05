New Market Report: Home Laundry Appliances in Argentina

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Home Laundry Appliances in Argentina"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Home laundry appliances saw increased restrictions and delays in importing final products and the parts used in domestic production since the implementation of Anticipated Imports Sworn Statement in February 2012. Automatic washing machines need imported engines, amongst other parts; washer dryers and tumble dryers are usually imported. The new federal government measure led to a shortage of imported dryers in retailers, as well as delays in supplying domestically manufactured products.
Euromonitor International's Home Laundry Appliances in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Automatic Tumble Dryers, Automatic Washer Dryers, Automatic Washing Machines, Built-in Home Laundry Appliances, Freestanding Home Laundry Appliances, Other Home Laundry Appliances, Semi-Automatic Washing Machines.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
